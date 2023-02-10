Galveston boat captain accused of keeping people’s ashes instead of spreading them at sea

Galveston boat captain charged with 3 counts of abuse of a corpse after reportedly mishandling people’s ashes

A former boat captain for a Galveston fishing charter was arrested after he allegedly failed to scatter the ashes of at least three people at sea.

Cody Kenney was charged with three counts of abuse of a corpse, officials told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Court documents state that he was a contract captain for the vessels “Island Girl” and “Hootie Who” of Aqua Safari and Galveston Deep Sea Fishing Charters.

The company typically works with families to spread ashes during ceremonies, the owners told KPRC. They said some of the ceremonies, though, were unaccompanied and done by Kenney during chartered fishing trips.

Sometime in late 2021 or early 2022, he was given remains to scatter at sea.

After he resigned in September 2022, a container of remains was found in the garage of his former deckhand, authorities said.

The owners then found two more containers of remains on the vessels.

Court documents do not say why Kenney didn’t spread the ashes.

