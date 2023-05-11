Man swept away by current at Texas bayou while saving two girls

A man was swept away by a current at Brays Bayou in Houston on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, reports say.

HOUSTON – A man was swept away by a current while saving two girls who fell into a Houston bayou.

Two 12-year-old girls were by Brays Bayou when they slipped and fell into the water in the 2500 block of N. MacGregor Way, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Two men jumped in to save them and were able to get them to safety. Police said one of the men however was caught by a current and was swept away.

Authorities searched the bayou, which goes through the city of Houston and leads to the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Ship Channel, but they have not been able to locate him.

A dive team was called to the scene on Wednesday night, police said, but the search was called off due to a strong current.

South Central officers and HFD are at 2550 N. Macgregor investigating a report of a male in Brays Bayou. Dive team is on the way to evaluate the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/TGPZ8QTx3g — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 11, 2023

Read also: