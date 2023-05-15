72º

RV explodes while being shown off at Texas dealership; 3 taken to hospital

Wharton police say three people suffered first- and second-degree burns

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

HOUSTON – A small explosion inside an RV at a Texas dealership sent three people to the hospital over the weekend, according to Wharton police.

Police said the incident happened as the RV was being shown off on Sunday at Fun Town RV.

Management believes the gas stove was accidentally left on and when a customer tried to work with it, it exploded, police said. The customer may have also been attempting to turn the gas off, police said.

Three people suffered what are believed to be first- and second-degree burns.

Police said they don’t believe any criminal activity was involved.

Wharton is located about 60 miles southeast of Houston.

