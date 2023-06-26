4-year-old drowns at Texas water park

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – Authorities are investigating after a 4-year-old drowned at a water park in North Texas over the weekend.

Stephenville police said they received a call for a possible drowning on Saturday evening at Splashville, a water park under the Stephenville Parks and Recreation Department.

Police and firefighters arrived to find park-goers and lifeguards attempting to perform CPR on the child.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where the child was pronounced dead at around 9 p.m., police said. The child’s identity was not released.

The Stephenville Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Texas Rangers are investigating the drowning.

“At this time all indicators are that this is a tragic accident,” a news release states.

The park was closed on Sunday due to the drowning, and it was unclear when it would reopen.

Read also: