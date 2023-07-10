Help us report on how the return of student loan repayments will affect Texans

Students walk down Speedway Mall at the University of Texas at Austin on Aug. 25, 2021.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In October, 3.8 million Texans with student loans will be responsible for paying back their loans after a pause of more than three years spurred by the pandemic. More than a third of Texas borrowers who thought some or all of their student loans would be forgiven under a Biden administration plan had their hopes dashed last month when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the program was unconstitutional.

The Texas Tribune has been reporting on the Supreme Court's decision and other ways the Biden administration is seeking to provide relief to borrowers, including a new income-based repayment plan that would save borrowers a lot of money in interest. Now we want to hear from Texas borrowers about how they’re preparing for the resumption of student loan payments.

Please share your experience and questions about student loan repayments through the form below or email us at community@texastribune.org. We will not publish any information without first contacting you.

* = required

Join us for conversations that matter with newly announced speakers at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, in downtown Austin from Sept. 21-23.

The Texas Tribune is reporting on how student loan repayments will affect Texans. To share your experience with us, you can fill out this form.