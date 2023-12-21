Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and AG Ken Paxton promised retribution for votes they didn’t like. Here’s who they are targeting.

Wide view of the Texas House chamber during debate on the articles of impeachment against AG Ken Paxton on May 27, 2023.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The Texas primary season promises more drama than usual as Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton seek revenge against dozens of fellow Republicans in the state House.

Paxton is working to defeat the House Republicans who voted to impeach him in May on abuse-of-office charges. The Senate acquitted him after a trial in September.

Abbott, meanwhile, wants to unseat the House Republicans who thwarted his yearlong crusade for school vouchers, which would allow parents to use taxpayer dollars to help pay for private school costs.

Both of them have their work cut out for them. Sixty House Republicans voted to impeach Paxton, while Abbott is focused on a narrower group of 21 who voted last month to strip a voucher proposal out of a broad education bill.

Some of the Republicans in their crosshairs are retiring, but most are running for reelection. The filing deadline was Dec. 11.

Among those seeking another term, 15 House Republicans are on the wrong side of both Paxton and Abbott because they voted both to impeach Paxton and to block Abbott’s voucher program.

Here’s a closer look at all the House Republicans and the political headwinds they face in the March primary.