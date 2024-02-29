48º
WATCH LIVE: Eagle Pass Border Coalition hosts press conference ahead of visit from former President Donald Trump

Press conference will take place at 9 a.m. in downtown Eagle Pass

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

EAGLE PASS, TexasUpdate: This event has ended.

The Eagle Pass Border Coalition will hold a press conference on Thursday morning in response to former President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump’s visit there.

The press conference will take place at 9 a.m. in downtown Eagle Pass and will include immigration and community advocates.

KSAT has a crew in Eagle Pass, and the press conference will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible, if there’s not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Also on Thursday, Trump will visit Shelby Park in Eagle Pass — a hotspot in the state-federal clash over border security.

Trump, who frequently visited the border as president, is again making immigration a signature campaign issue as he seeks to return to the White House in November, according to the Associated Press.

Also on Thursday, President Joe Biden will head to Brownsville, about 325 miles away from Eagle Pass.

KSAT will livestream Biden’s remarks at a Border Patrol station at 3:30 p.m. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is also expected to be in attendance in Brownsville.

Illegal crossings on the U.S. border have been rising for years because of complicated reasons that include climate change, war and unrest in other nations, the economy, and cartels that see migration as a cash cow.

The numbers of migrants flowing to the U.S-Mexico border have far outpaced the capacity of an immigration system that has not been substantially updated in decades. Arrests for illegal crossings fell by half in January, but there were record highs in December.

Trump’s campaign called Biden’s plan to visit the border a sign that the president is on the defensive over immigration and said the issue is a problem for his reelection effort. Trump’s campaign press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said Biden was chasing Trump and is responsible for the “worst immigration crisis in history.”

Biden’s camp says it’s House Republicans who are on the defensive after Trump flatly said he told GOP legislators to tank the bill that would have funded border agents and other Homeland Security authorities.

Rebecca Salinas has worked in digital news for more than 10 years and joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

