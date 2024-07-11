Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says House committee is trying to impeach him again

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Texas GOP Convention Thursday, May 23, 2024 in San Antonio.

Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday evening said the Texas House ethics committee, which scheduled a meeting for next week, is planning to recommend impeaching him a second time.

“Next week's House General Investigating Committee is yet another desperate attempt by the Republican establishment to impeach me,” Paxton said in a statement. “Their bitter obsession with taking me down knows no bounds, and they will stop at nothing to remove me from office.”

Paxton did not provide evidence for his claim. A Paxton spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

House General Investigating Committee Chair Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The committee often keeps the subjects of its meetings confidential.

Last spring, the committee launched an investigation into Paxton and ultimately recommended his impeachment for corruption. The House obliged, indicting the attorney general on 20 articles, including bribery and abuse of office. The Senate acquitted Paxton of 16 articles and dismissed the remaining four.

The investigating committee, which is composed of three Republicans and two Democrats, also investigated Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, for sexual misconduct last year. That probe led to Slaton’s unanimous expulsion.

A spokesperson for House Speaker Dade Phelan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Beaumont Republican appointed members to the House ethics committee and supported Paxton’s impeachment, which nearly cost him his seat earlier this year.

Renzo Downey contributed to this report.

