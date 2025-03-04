President Donald Trump to address joint session of Congress at 8 pm Tuesday

Presidential address to the President Donald Trump will stand before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. The White House said Trump’s theme would be the “renewal of the American dream,” and he was expected to lay out his achievements since returning to the White House, as well as appeal to Congress to provide more money to finance his aggressive immigration crackdown.

Trump’s address is slated to start at 8 p.m. It will be livestreamed on KSAT, KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and in the video player at the top of this article.

“It’s an opportunity for President Trump, as only he can, to lay out the last month of record-setting, record-breaking, unprecedented achievements and accomplishments,” senior adviser Stephen Miller said.

