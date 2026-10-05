Tribune’s sample ballot tool now includes local elections for 16 million Texas voters

People make their way in and out of the Longview Community Center while voting in the primary elections, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, Longview.

Hundreds of thousands of Texans, from Amarillo to Zavala, have come to rely on The Texas Tribune’s sample ballot tool to help them navigate elections.

The tool has, for years, offered detailed information about who is running for statewide offices, in addition to providing personalized ballot information about congressional and legislative districts. It includes descriptions of each office and links to previous coverage and information about incumbents, powered by our elected officials directory.

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However, until today, the Tribune’s ballot stopped at statehouse races, leaving out dozens of important local elections and initiatives.

Now, we’re excited to announce that our tool will also personalize local races in the state’s 50 most populous counties for the November election.

Put another way, more than 85% of registered Texas voters can see a more comprehensive version of their ballot — from the U.S. Senate race to constables and school board trustees — in one place. The sample ballot will also include local propositions, like changes to the city charters and bond elections.

Readers in certain parts of Texas will already see local races when they use our ballot tool. In the coming weeks, election data will be added for more parts of the state as well.

The addition of local races helps the Tribune fulfill its mission: pursue the truth so Texans can shape our future.

Since the Tribune first launched in 2009, Tribune journalists have doggedly reported on elections, the Texas Legislature, the executive branch and other state agencies. Our journalism has helped Texans understand who has power in Austin and how they use it. In 2022, the Tribune expanded its reach with reporters living and reporting from places like Lubbock and Lufkin.

More recently, we launched two local newsrooms, The Waco Bridge and Austin Current. Both news organizations will also publish a version of this tool for their readers this week.

The Tribune’s ballot tool is part of a constellation of other resources readers can use, including guides to different races, a candidate-matching quiz and tools to track the latest polling and campaign spending in the U.S. Senate race between James Talarico and Ken Paxton.

A reminder, today is the last day to register to vote. And in-person early voting starts Oct. 19.

We hope Texans find value in this expanded ballot tool — and vote.