Man hospitalized after being hit by ICE vehicle during pursuit in Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle driven by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer on Saturday morning in Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was a passenger in a vehicle being pursued by ICE officers around 7:20 a.m., an ICE spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. The agency alleges both were undocumented.
During the chase, the sheriff’s office said the driver and the passenger both left the vehicle on foot. The passenger was hit and is believed to have a broken leg.
ICE alleged in the statement that the man “ran in front of an ICE vehicle and was struck.” He was taken to a hospital and remains in ICE custody.
Ajay Patel joined KPRC 2 in July 2026 after reporting at LEX 18 in Lexington, Kentucky, where he covered major breaking news and disasters. A Delaware native and Temple University grad, he’s a Rookie of the Year award finalist who enjoys golf, the gym, and hunting for Houston’s best dessert spots.
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.