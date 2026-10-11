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Texas

Man hospitalized after being hit by ICE vehicle during pursuit in Houston

Ajay Patel, Reporter

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Brittany Taylor, Senior Digital Content Producer

Xavier James, Photojournalist

Jason Nguyen, Executive Reporter

Close-up of Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Patrol Car (Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle driven by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer on Saturday morning in Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was a passenger in a vehicle being pursued by ICE officers around 7:20 a.m., an ICE spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. The agency alleges both were undocumented.

During the chase, the sheriff’s office said the driver and the passenger both left the vehicle on foot. The passenger was hit and is believed to have a broken leg.

ICE alleged in the statement that the man “ran in front of an ICE vehicle and was struck.” He was taken to a hospital and remains in ICE custody.

For more information and the latest details, visit Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 and ABC News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.