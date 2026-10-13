TribCast: Houston is a model for school takeovers. Is it sustainable? (Annie Mulligan For The Texas Tribune, Annie Mulligan For The Texas Tribune)
VIDEO
Test scores have gone up since the state took over Houston ISD in 2023. But enrollment has dropped and costs have increased, raising questions about whether its model for district turnarounds is sustainable elsewhere.
For this week’s TribCast, Eleanor is joined by Texas Tribune reporter Sneha Dey to discuss what’s happening at the state’s biggest district, and what it might mean for other districts facing takeovers around the state.
Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on
iTunes, Spotify or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.
2026 Texas Tribune
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