Talarico raises $64 million in third quarter, more than any U.S. Senate candidate

August 20, 2026, Austin, Texas, USA: U.S. Senate candidate JAMES TALARICO campaigns in Austin at Celis brewery as he completes his New American Dream tour throughout Texas. (Credit Image: © Joe Nogalski/ZUMA Press Wire)

WASHINGTON — James Talarico raised $64 million in the third quarter, his campaign announced — the largest fundraising haul on record for a U.S. Senate candidate in any state for this period.

Talarico, an Austin state representative, has been a prolific fundraiser throughout the race. His massive third quarter is more than triple what his opponent, attorney general Ken Paxton, raised across the same period. Paxton brought in $18 million, by far the Republican’s best quarter, from July through September.

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The Democrat has now raised over $134 million since launching his campaign over a year ago, a staggering sum that has allowed his campaign to withstand a flood of Republican outside advertising money this fall.

“Grassroots contributors from across Texas are coming together to end billionaire control over our politics and bring down costs for working families,” Talarico said. “Thanks to the support of everyday Texans, this people-powered movement is going to change this broken, corrupt political system.”

The vast majority of donations, per Talarico’s campaign, are from small-dollar donors. Ninety-seven percent of contributions were less than $100, the campaign said.

Talarico’s haul far outpaces past Texas Democrats who were themselves strong fundraisers. Colin Allred raised $30 million in this quarter last cycle, while Beto O’Rourke brought in $38 million across the same period in 2018.