Meet the candidates running for Texas’ State Board of Education in 2026

Editor’s note: To help readers learn more about the candidates running for statewide seats, The Texas Tribune is sharing information about the Republican, Democratic and third-party candidates. For more information on midterms and the voting process, check out our election resources here.
About the elected seats:
Recommended Videos
Texas has 15 regional districts within the State Board of Education, which sets standards for what public schoolchildren should learn and approves instructional materials. The board works closely with the commissioner of education and Texas Education Agency to develop policies and approve new charter schools. Eight seats on the board are up for election for four-year terms.
The District 4 seat is also up for election after former SBOE member Staci Childs stepped down to run for a Texas House seat. Whoever wins the District 4 election will complete the remainder of Childs’ term until 2028.
Seven seats are currently held by Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott’s temporary appointment for District 4, and two by Democrats. Only four incumbents are seeking re-election. And conservative political action committees are pouring thousands of dollars to keep several seats with outgoing Republicans red — District 2 along the Texas coast, District 6 in the Houston area and District 9 in North and East Texas.
The districts are drawn by the Legislature and are part of the redistricting process required by the federal law after the Census. The districts are similar in population size, though geographically some sprawl through many rural counties and others only cover portions of densely populated counties and cities.
What’s at stake:
The State Board of Education sets standards known as Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, or TEKS, which outline what schoolchildren should learn in each grade. The board members are in the early stages of revamping math standards after passing sweeping changes to social studies for students in kindergarten through high school earlier this year. They also approved a new required reading list that includes Bible stories such as those about Adam and Eve, the eight Beatitudes and the Parable of the Prodigal Son. Both changes will begin to take effect in the 2030-31 school year.
The recent moves sparked contention as hundreds of students, educators and community members attended the board meetings to speak on the changes. Critics say the updated social studies lessons and reading list minimized racial, geographic, cultural and religious diversity. Supporters say they will ensure students learn about Texas’ and the United States’ exceptionalism relative to the rest of the world.
Here’s a rundown of all the candidates. Use our ballot look-up tool below to see if your district’s State Board of Education seat is up for election this year.
SBOE seats on the ballot
District 2
Covering the Rio Grande Valley counties of Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy and the coastal counties of Kennedy, Kleberg, Nueces, San Patricio, Refugio, Aransas, Calhoun, Victoria, Jackson, Wharton and Matagorda.
Thomas Ray Garcia
Democrat
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $2,426
💰 Major donors this year:
- Texas American Federation of Teachers COPE Fund — $5,000
- Alan Tijerina, teacher for Edinburg CISD — $4,000
- Leonel Tijerina, teacher for Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD — $3,050
Experience:
- English adjunct professor and professor at South Texas College, 2022-23 and 2024-present
- Founder and director of College Scholarship Leadership Access Program, a nonprofit aiming to increase college enrollment rates in the Rio Grande Valley, 2013-23
- Instructor at University of California, Los Angeles, 2018-20
- Teacher at Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, 2016-17
- Author
Political ideology: Democrat
Policy stances:
- Against state school voucher program
- Against Bluebonnet curriculum
- Against using STAAR for accountability scores
- Supports funding increases for public schools, pay increases for school workers
- Supports health classes as a high school graduation requirement
- Supports having ethnic studies courses (Mexican-American, African-American, Native-American studies) count as social studies credits rather than electives
In the news:
- Meet the Candidate: Thomas Ray Garcia, Rio Grande Guardian (2026)
Endorsements:
- Texas American Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFL-CIO
- Mothers Against Greg Abbott
- Blue Horizon Texas
- Gun Sense Voter
- Run for Something
How to contact:
info@thomasraygarciatx.com
Victoria Hinojosa
Republican
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $9,204
💰 Major donors this year:
- Texans for Educational Freedom, conservative political action committee “committed to fighting against Critical Race Theory” — $120,606
- Elect Adam Hinojosa Campaign — $10,000
- Monty Bennett, founder and CEO of Ashford real estate company, publisher of conservative news site the Dallas Express — $10,000
Experience:
- Six years of service in the U.S. Coast Guard
Political ideology: According to her campaign website, one of Hinojosa’s campaign priorities is “restoring strong Texas family values in our public schools.”
Policy stances:
- She says if elected, she will review charter applications to “ensure alignment” with conservative educational goals and will ensure textbooks are free of inappropriate material.
- Says she would “continue to build opportunities for trade school and college credit programs, so our students have a faster (and more affordable) pathway.”
In the news:
Endorsements:
- Gov. Greg Abbott
- Protecting Texas Children
- Los Fresnos Mayor Alejandro Flores
- Texas Home School Coalition PAC
How to contact:
District 4
Covering parts of central and eastern Harris County.
Coretta Mallet-Fontenot
Democrat
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Oct. 5: $4,709
💰 Major donors this year:
- Sheila Bradley – $300
Experience:
- Organizer, per state filings
- Bachelor’s in elementary education, master’s in secondary education, education doctorate in professional leadership
- 27 years of educator experience with positions in elementary, middle and high schools in the Houston area
- Houston Federation of Teachers executive council member
- Experience serving on district advisory and shared decision-making committees
Political ideology: Mallet-Fontenot says she wants to share her classroom experience with State Board of Education members who may not have such background. She says “schools have been hit hard by extremist views and those who would erase the history of African Americans and other marginalized groups,” according to her website.
Policy stances:
- Supports fully funded Pre-K
- Supports pay raises for school employees
- Believes school curriculum should be based on science and facts
- Says standardized tests, such as STAAR, do not accurately measure intelligence
In the news:
- Pick these 4 candidates for State Board of Education who put kids’ education first, Houston Chronicle (2026)
- Single mom gives Houston ISD harsh grade for poor prep, ABC13 News (2020)
- A state takeover would only make HISD worse [Opinion], Houston Chronicle (2019)
Endorsements:
- U.S. Rep. Christian D. Menefee, D-Houston
- Zeph Capo, President TX AFT
- Jackie Anderson, President Houston Federation of Teachers
- Candis Houston, President Aldine AFT
- Shonda Below, President Northeast AFT
- State Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City
- Houston Councilwoman Carolyn Evans Shabazz
- Councilwoman Arnetta Murray, Iowa Colony/Brazoria County
How to contact:
info@corettaforsboe4.com
Tammie Nielsen
Republican, incumbent
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $0
💰 Major donors this year:
- None reported
Experience:
- Abbott temporarily appointed Nielsen to represent District 4 in August, filling the vacancy left by Staci Childs who resigned to run for the Texas House. Nielsen’s temporary appointment is set to end by the end of the year or until her successor takes office.
- Nonprofit executive with a certificate from Rice University’s Leadership Institute for Nonprofit Executives.
- Held leadership positions at the Pasadena nonprofits and emergency shelters New Beginnings Sarah’s House and Bridge Over Troubled Waters.
- Served as the district director for former Republican state Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, during the 2019 legislative session and for former Republican state Rep. Ken Legler, R-Pasadena, from 2009 to 2012.
- She was a community liaison for former Republican Harris County Commissioner Jack Morman from 2013 to 2019.
Political ideology: Nielsen says her “Christian faith is the foundation to her life and service” and that it guides her to “lead with integrity, accountability and compassion.”
Policy stances:
- Nielsen says she is “committed to educational excellence, supporting parents and teachers, and helping ensure every Texas student has the opportunity to succeed.”
In the news:
- Abbott “Temporarily” Appoints New SBOE Member, Texas Education News (2026)
Endorsements:
- Gov. Greg Abbott
- Houston Region Business Coalition
- San Jacinto Conservatives
How to contact:
tammiewestnielsen@gmail.com
District 5:
Covering the Central Texas counties of Travis, Hays, Bastrop, Blanco, Guadalupe and Caldwell.
Allison Bush
Democrat
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $9,101
💰 Major donors this year:
- Campaign account of Rebecca Bell-Metereau, the outgoing SBOE member and Democrat representing District 5 — $5,000
- Robert S. McNally, Austin attorney — $5,000
- Association of Texas Professional Educators PAC — $2,500
Experience:
- Bond election coordinator at Gallagher Construction, 2021 to present
- Executive director of foundation and development for Pflugerville ISD, 2011 to 2019
- Statewide director of development for Generation SERVE, a youth volunteering organization, 2020
Political ideology: Democrat; describes herself as a “former educator and proud union member”
Policy stances:
- Supports policies that “reduce paperwork, provide resources, improve retention, and restore dignity” for teachers
- Opposes “unlimited expansion” of charter schools at expense of public schools
In the news:
- What’s a Bigger Threat to Texas Public Ed: Private School Vouchers or Charter Schools?, Austin Chronicle (2026)
- Former teacher wins in Democratic runoff for Central Texas SBOE seat, Austin American-Statesman (2026)
- Two Former Educators Win Democratic Runoffs for State Board of Education, The Texan (2026)
Endorsements:
- Texas American Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFL-CIO
- The Austin Chronicle
- Mothers Against Greg Abbott
- Education Austin
- Rebecca Bell-Metereau SBOE member, district 5
- U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin
How to contact:
Mica Arellano
Republican
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $493
💰 Major donors this year:
- Dee Anderson, mortgage underwriter at BFF Mortgage — $377 (includes an in-kind dinner)
- Diane Johnson, retired — $120
- Susan Wilson, retired registered nurse — $100
Experience:
- Her website states she has “over 30 years in the classroom” as an educator and has worked alongside students, parents, and teachers
Political ideology: Republican who says she is “guided by service, faith, and a deep belief that every child deserves a strong foundation for their future”
Policy stances:
- Her priorities include school safety, teacher support, including parents in key decisions and responsible spending
- According to her website, she aims for schools to “return to strong, measurable curriculum standards that prepare students for real academic and career success”
How to contact:
Contact form on campaign website
District 6
Covering large portions of Harris and Montgomery counties.
Michelle Palmer
Democrat
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $22,274
💰 Major donors this year:
- Audrey Nath, Houston neurologist — $1,586
- Lesley Briones, Harris County Commissioner — $1,000
- Paul Morgan, Houston resident — $684
Experience:
- History and government teacher. Since 2009, she has taught a variety of subjects including math, English Language Arts and social studies.
- Says she’s working on getting a master’s in American history and government
Political ideology: Democrat who says there are “several areas in which the curriculum can be changed to more accurately reflect both the values of Texans and the facts.”
Policy stances:
- Accountability in how charter schools handle special education
- Emphasizing consent in health class lessons, teaching climate change in science classes
- Wants to remove mentions of Moses, the National Rifle Association and the Heritage Foundation from U.S. history lessons
- Wants to ensure students learn how to analyze historical documents and primary sources
In the news:
- Pick these 4 candidates for State Board of Education who put kids’ education first, Houston Chronicle (2026)
Endorsements:
- Texas American Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFL-CIO
- Houston Chronicle
- Houston LGBTQ+ Caucus
- Houston Black American Democrats
- Vote ProChoice
How to contact:
- michelle4sboe6@gmail.com
Tiffany Nelson
Republican
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $14,488
💰 Major donors this year:
- Texans for Educational Freedom, a conservative political action committee “committed to fighting against Critical Race Theory,” — $90,387 (includes in-kind texting services)
- Charter Schools Now PAC — $2,500
- Texans United for a Conservative Majority, West Texas oil billionaire Tim Dunn’s political action committee — $2,500
Experience:
- Previously on the Conroe ISD board
- Founded and leads a nonprofit consulting firm
Political ideology:
- Republican
- While a Conroe ISD trustee, passed policy against “Radical Gender Ideology, aligning with President Trump’s executive order not to fund, sponsor, or support any efforts related to the gender transition of minors” and secured funding for posting of Ten Commandments in every classroom, according to her site.
Policy stances:
- “Removing liberal indoctrination” including critical race theory, gender ideology and anti-American narratives from Texas schools
- Empowering parents, increasing transparency, fighting wasteful spending
In the news:
Endorsements:
- Gov. Greg Abbott
- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
- Julie Pickren, SBOE member
- Brandon Hall, SBOE member
- Texas Right to Life PAC
How to contact:
- TiffanyNelsonforTexas@gmail.com
- Campaign address: Tiffany Nelson for Texas, 100 Glenborough Drive, Suite #403 R Houston, TX 77067
District 7
Covering the Southeast and coastal counties of Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston, Chambers, Jefferson, Orange, Liberty, Hardin, Tyler, Jasper and Newton.
Tiffany Perkinz
Democrat
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $8,978
💰 Major donors this year:
- Catherine Lustgarten, Denton resident — $5,000
- Terry Kosobud, member of Grandparents for Public Schools — $2,400
- Bill Myers, business owner at Aquarium Systems — $1,250
Experience:
- Founder of an online tutoring and test preparation company
- Assistant director of Study Abroad and previously an English instructor at Lamar University
- Taught high school English at Monsignor Kelly Catholic School and Port Neches-Groves High School
- Holds a master’s of arts in English and a master’s of education in educational leadership at Lamar University
Political ideology:
- Democrat who says she believes “every child deserves an honest, high-quality education that prepares them to think independently, solve problems, and participate fully in our democracy.”
Policy stances:
- Says she believes Texans deserve public schools “free from partisan political agendas.”
- Will make a motion on “day one” to amend the TEKS approved by the previous board “to restore political and religious neutrality”
- Says she will ensure school curriculum includes “evidence-based science” and “honest-history”
In the news:
- Pick these 4 candidates for State Board of Education who put kids’ education first, Houston Chronicle (2026)
- Two Former Educators Win Democratic Runoffs for State Board of Education, The Texan (2026)
- Tiffany Perkinz is the pragmatic educator our State Board of Education needs (Editorial), Houston Chronicle (2026)
Endorsements:
- Texas American Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFL-CIO
- CAIR Action
- Houston Chronicle
- Texas Progressive Caucus
- Secular Houston
How to contact:
info@tiffanyperkinz.com
Julie Pickren
Republican, incumbent
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $62,217
💰 Major donors this year:
- Nachiketa Bhatt, philanthropist and doctor in Kentucky — $100,000
- Nancy Best, Dallas philanthropist — $15,000
- Vernadette Broyles, attorney in Georgia — $5,000
Experience:
- Previous Alvin ISD trustee from 2015 to 2021
- Appointed to the U.S. Department of Education Workforce Development Commission in January
- SBOE member since 2023, vice chair of committee on school initiatives
Political ideology:
- Anti-abortion
- Sees having God in schools and school choice as solutions
- In favor of increasing police presence, prosecuting violent crime, securing our border
- Supports small government and decreasing taxes
Policy stances: According to her website, her priorities are increasing investment in education, “restoring values,” fighting against crime and corruption, and supporting “small and medium-sized enterprises”
In the news:
- Texas education board member threatens to sue colleagues over posts calling her “Marxist”, The Texas Tribune (2026)
- Texas board gives preliminary OK to reading list with Bible passages, The Dallas Morning News (2026)
Endorsements:
- President Donald Trump
- Robin Armstrong, national committeeman of the Republican Party of Texas
- Linda McMahon, U.S. Secretary of Education
- Ben Carson, Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
- Conservative Republicans of Texas
- Texas Right To Life
How to contact:
info@juliepickren.com
District 8
Covering the counties of Walker, Houston, Polk, Trinity, San Jacinto, Grimes, Waller and portions of Harris and Montgomery counties.
Dana Van De Walker
Democrat
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Sept. 30: $1,330
💰 Major donors this year:
- Shahzeb Meghani, senior application analyst and former SBOE candidate — $1,000
- Walker County Democratic Club — $500
- Catherine Olson, professor at Lone Star College — $300
Experience:
- Oversees a student program at Lone Star College
- Has a doctorate of education in higher education leadership
- Worked in international education at Sam Houston State University
- Taught elementary and middle school English as a second language in Korea
Political ideology: Democrat who says she’s “committed to serving the interests of all community members.”
Policy stances:
- According to her website, her priorities are affordable and accessible education for all Texans, separation of church and state and investment in Texas public schools.
In the news:
- Democratic candidates touring East Texas, Polk County Enterprise (2026)
- Tiffany Perkinz and Dana Van de Walker for State Board of Education in Democratic primary, Houston Chronicle (2026)
Endorsements:
- Texas American Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFL-CIO
- Houston Chronicle
- Texas Progressive Caucus
- Moms Demand Action
- Asian American Democrats of Texas
How to contact:
Audrey Young
Republican, incumbent
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $25,437
💰 Major donors this year:
- Sangita Kejrwal, medical doctor in Dallas — $5,000
- Charter Schools Now PAC — $5,000
- Moak Casey, education consulting and lobbying company — $2,500
Experience:
- SBOE member since 2021
- Was a local school trustee for six years
- Served as director of student support services for Nacogdoches ISD
- Former speech language therapist
- Has a doctorate of education
Political ideology: Republican
Policy stances:
- Wants to “keep conservative Texas values at the heart of Texas public education;” opposed Common Core curriculum
- Prioritizing career and technical education programming
- Using federal dollars to fund dyslexia services
- Encourages policies that expand access to National Board certification programs
In the news:
- Pick these 4 candidates for State Board of Education who put kids’ education first, Houston Chronicle (2026)
- Barbara Denson and Audrey Young for State Board of Education in Republican primary, Houston Chronicle (2026)
- Young seeks reelection to SBOE District 8, East Texas News (2025)
Endorsements:
- Gov. Greg Abbott
- Houston Chronicle
- Texas Alliance for Life
- Texas Home School Coalition
How to contact:
dryoung@sboe8.com
P.O. Box 2683, Trinity TX 75862
District 9
Covering the North Texas counties of Nacogdoches, Shelby, Wood, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Upshur, Camp, Franklin, Titus, Morris, Cass, Marion, Gregg, Harrison, Smith, Cherokee, Panola, Angelina, San Augustine, Rockwall, Rains and Sabine.
Ericka Ledferd
Democrat
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $637
💰 Major donors this year:
- Regina Montoya, Dallas lawyer — $500
- Rockwall County Democratic Party — $420
- Nacogdoches County Democratic Party — $350
Experience:
- Royse City ISD teacher, head ESL testing coordinator and ESL director
- Candidate for Rockwall County Precinct 4 Commissioner in 2022
- Founder of Ledferd PR agency
Political ideology:
- Democrat who has volunteered for Democratic candidate campaigns
Policy stances:
- Protecting public schools from privatization
- According to her website, another priority is guiding Texas through the AI era responsibly
Endorsements:
- Texas American Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFL-CIO
- Dallas County East Democrats
- Texas Progressive Caucus
- Gun Sense Voter
How to contact:
Kason Huddleston
Republican
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $6,342
💰 Major donors this cycle:
- Texans for Educational Freedom, conservative political action committee “committed to fighting against Critical Race Theory” — $99,695 (includes in-kind texting services)
- Texans United for a Conservative Majority, West Texas oil billionaire Tim Dunn’s political action committee — $20,000
- Republican Party of Rockwall County — $7,000
Experience:
- Senior pastor and founder at Freedom Place Church in Rowlett
- Former pastor and founder at the River Church in Rowlett
Political ideology: Republican
Policy stances:
- Defend conservative values — “fight against government overreach and woke agendas”
- Strengthen Texas schools
- Protect parental rights
In the news:
- Candidate Q&A: State Board of Education, District 9, Lufkin Daily News (2026)
- State Board of Education could shift further to the right, Spectrum News1 (2026)
Endorsements:
- Gov. Greg Abbott
- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
- Julie Pickren, SBOE member
- Brandon Hall, SBOE member
- Texas Homeschool Coalition
How to contact:
info@huddlestonfortexas.com
P.O. Box 855 Rockwall, TX 75087
District 13
Covering large portions of Dallas and Tarrant counties.
Tiffany Clark
Democrat, incumbent
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $1,864
💰 Major donors this year:
- James Talarico, Austin state representative and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate — $2,000
- Oliver Black, principal in Dallas — $1,000
- Campaign of state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas– $200
Experience:
- Six years as a DeSoto ISD trustee
- SBOE member since 2025 after she ran unchallenged and was elected to fill an unexpired term
- Has a doctor of education
- Runs a nonprofit leadership development program for teenage girls
- Was an elementary, middle and high school counselor, as well as adjunct professor at University of North Texas at Dallas
Political ideology: Democrat
Policy stances:
- Opposed Bible stories added to this year’s approved state reading list
- Opposes book bans
- Her priorities include emphasizing college and career readiness programs, with a focus on access to community-based training, advocating for the mental health of both students and teachers, as well as acknowledging and protecting “the diversity of students and cultures in public education.”
In the news:
- Tiffany Clark, Democratic candidate for Texas State Board of Education, District 13, Fort Worth Report (2026)
Endorsements:
- James Talarico, state representative and U.S. Senate candidate
- Rebecca Bell-Metereau, SBOE member
- Marisa Perez-Diaz, SBOE member
- Staci Childs, former SBOE member
- Gustavo Reveles, SBOE member
- Texas American Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFL-CIO
- Dallas County East Democrats
- Dallas Southern Pride
- Asian Texans For Justice Action Fund
- Tejano Democrats of the 23rd Senatorial District
- Texas State Teacher Association
How to contact:
Carlos (Charlie) Garza
Republican
💰 Campaign finance:
- No reports found as of Oct. 12
💰 Major donors this cycle:
- None reported
Experience:
- Garza replaces April Williams Moore on the Republican ballot after Moore withdrew from the race because she lived just outside of the District 13 boundaries
- Garza was previously elected to the State Board of Education in 2010 to represent the West Texas border region from El Paso to south of Laredo but lost re-election in the historically Democratic district in 2012
- Garza is a former naval submarine officer, according to his website
- Garza is a retired teacher, according to state candidate filings, and has experience as an instructional coach, assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent
Political ideology: Garza says he is running because “children deserve schools that challenge them, believe in them, and prepare them for life after graduation.” When he previously served on the State Board of Education, he sided with social conservatives on issues such as evolution, climate change and sex education.
Policy stances:
- Wants schools to reassess and reduce the use of technology in the classroom
- Wants schools to better prepare students for college so that they don’t need “non-credit remedial math and English,” including by reviewing the use of Advanced Placement courses and expanding dual-credit courses so “at least half of high school students complete college-level coursework before graduation”
- Says Texas law should be amended so that elected SBOE members are the ones that decide whether a struggling public school district gets taken over
- Wants statewide curriculum standards to focus “on rigorous academics, informed citizenship, and respect for civic traditions,” including through a required “civics course grounded in the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and other founding documents, while preventing political advocacy from replacing objective instruction”
In the news:
- An Accidental State Board of Education Candidate?, The Texas Tribune (2012)
- Liveblog: 2012 Election Results, The Texas Tribune (2012)
Endorsements:
- Former District 13 candidate April Williams Moore
- Texas Values Action
- True Texas Project
- Tarrant County Law Enforcement Association
How to contact:
District 14
Covering the counties of Clay, Montague, Jack, Wise, Palo Pinto, Eastland, Erath, Comanche, Bosque, Hamilton, Mills, Coryell, McLennan, Hill, Ellis and Navarro.
Amy Taylor
Democrat
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $4,302
💰 Major donors this cycle:
- Grace Anne McKay, Denton teacher — $1,000
- Matthew Albanese, attorney in Massachusetts — $1,000
- Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas PAC — $300
Experience:
- Seventh grade English teacher
- More than 15 years teaching in North Texas
Political ideology: Democrat
Policy stances:
- Against school vouchers
- Supports opt-out rights for required reading but says school book review committees should include librarians, teachers and parents
- Supports state-funded teacher pay raises, increasing contributions to educator health insurance
In the news:
- Minority of Texas State Board of Education members have taught in public schools, The Center Square (2026)
- Primaries 2026: Who is running for Texas’ State Board of Education?, The Dallas Morning News (2026)
Endorsements:
- Texas American Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFL-CIO
- Texas State Teachers Association
- Mothers Against Greg Abbott
- Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas
- Asian American Democrats of Texas
How to contact:
Mindy Bumgarner
Republican
💰 Campaign finance:
- Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $87,440
💰 Major donors this cycle:
- Denton County Republican Lincoln Cabinet — $17,000
- Monty Bennett, founder and CEO of Ashford real estate company, publisher of conservative news site the Dallas Express — $10,000
- Maureen Haddad, Big Spring resident — $1,000
Experience:
- Holds a master’s degree in mental health counseling psychology as well as a doctorate in clinical psychology from Argosy University
- According to her website, she has “worked hands-on developing 504 plans”
Political ideology: Republican who believes “every child deserves a strong education built on the basics, not politics”
Policy stances:
- Supports school choice and public charter schools
- Supports full transparency in school curriculum
- Says she aims to shift focus in classrooms from testing to curriculum
In the news:
- Flower Mound candidate enters State Board of Education race, Cross Timbers Gazette (2026)
Endorsements:
- Gov. Greg Abbott
- Texas Home School Coalition
- Charter Schools Now PAC
How to contact:
mindy@mindybumgarner.com
Jaden Edison contributed reporting.