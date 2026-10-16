Meet the candidates running for Texas’ State Board of Education in 2026

Editor’s note: To help readers learn more about the candidates running for statewide seats, The Texas Tribune is sharing information about the Republican, Democratic and third-party candidates. For more information on midterms and the voting process, check out our election resources here.

About the elected seats:

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Texas has 15 regional districts within the State Board of Education, which sets standards for what public schoolchildren should learn and approves instructional materials. The board works closely with the commissioner of education and Texas Education Agency to develop policies and approve new charter schools. Eight seats on the board are up for election for four-year terms.

The District 4 seat is also up for election after former SBOE member Staci Childs stepped down to run for a Texas House seat. Whoever wins the District 4 election will complete the remainder of Childs’ term until 2028.

Seven seats are currently held by Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott’s temporary appointment for District 4, and two by Democrats. Only four incumbents are seeking re-election. And conservative political action committees are pouring thousands of dollars to keep several seats with outgoing Republicans red — District 2 along the Texas coast, District 6 in the Houston area and District 9 in North and East Texas.

The districts are drawn by the Legislature and are part of the redistricting process required by the federal law after the Census. The districts are similar in population size, though geographically some sprawl through many rural counties and others only cover portions of densely populated counties and cities.

What’s at stake:

The State Board of Education sets standards known as Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, or TEKS, which outline what schoolchildren should learn in each grade. The board members are in the early stages of revamping math standards after passing sweeping changes to social studies for students in kindergarten through high school earlier this year. They also approved a new required reading list that includes Bible stories such as those about Adam and Eve, the eight Beatitudes and the Parable of the Prodigal Son. Both changes will begin to take effect in the 2030-31 school year.

The recent moves sparked contention as hundreds of students, educators and community members attended the board meetings to speak on the changes. Critics say the updated social studies lessons and reading list minimized racial, geographic, cultural and religious diversity. Supporters say they will ensure students learn about Texas’ and the United States’ exceptionalism relative to the rest of the world.

Here’s a rundown of all the candidates. Use our ballot look-up tool below to see if your district’s State Board of Education seat is up for election this year.

SBOE seats on the ballot

District 2

Covering the Rio Grande Valley counties of Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy and the coastal counties of Kennedy, Kleberg, Nueces, San Patricio, Refugio, Aransas, Calhoun, Victoria, Jackson, Wharton and Matagorda.

Campaign site Thomas Ray Garcia Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $2,426 💰 Major donors this year: Texas American Federation of Teachers COPE Fund — $5,000

Alan Tijerina, teacher for Edinburg CISD — $4,000

Leonel Tijerina, teacher for Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD — $3,050

Experience:

English adjunct professor and professor at South Texas College, 2022-23 and 2024-present

Founder and director of College Scholarship Leadership Access Program, a nonprofit aiming to increase college enrollment rates in the Rio Grande Valley, 2013-23

Instructor at University of California, Los Angeles, 2018-20

Teacher at Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, 2016-17

Author

Political ideology: Democrat

Policy stances:

Against state school voucher program

Against Bluebonnet curriculum

Against using STAAR for accountability scores

Supports funding increases for public schools, pay increases for school workers

Supports health classes as a high school graduation requirement

Supports having ethnic studies courses (Mexican-American, African-American, Native-American studies) count as social studies credits rather than electives

In the news:

Endorsements:

Texas American Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFL-CIO

Mothers Against Greg Abbott

Blue Horizon Texas

Gun Sense Voter

Run for Something

How to contact:

info@thomasraygarciatx.com

Campaign site Victoria Hinojosa Republican 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $9,204 💰 Major donors this year: Texans for Educational Freedom, conservative political action committee “committed to fighting against Critical Race Theory” — $120,606

Elect Adam Hinojosa Campaign — $10,000

Monty Bennett, founder and CEO of Ashford real estate company, publisher of conservative news site the Dallas Express — $10,000

Experience:

Six years of service in the U.S. Coast Guard

Political ideology: According to her campaign website, one of Hinojosa’s campaign priorities is “restoring strong Texas family values in our public schools.”

Policy stances:

She says if elected, she will review charter applications to “ensure alignment” with conservative educational goals and will ensure textbooks are free of inappropriate material.

Says she would “continue to build opportunities for trade school and college credit programs, so our students have a faster (and more affordable) pathway.”

In the news:

Endorsements:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Protecting Texas Children

Los Fresnos Mayor Alejandro Flores

Texas Home School Coalition PAC

How to contact:

Campaign website contact form

District 4

Covering parts of central and eastern Harris County.

Campaign site Coretta Mallet-Fontenot Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Oct. 5: $4,709 💰 Major donors this year: Sheila Bradley – $300

Experience:

Organizer, per state filings

Bachelor’s in elementary education, master’s in secondary education, education doctorate in professional leadership

27 years of educator experience with positions in elementary, middle and high schools in the Houston area

Houston Federation of Teachers executive council member

Experience serving on district advisory and shared decision-making committees

Political ideology: Mallet-Fontenot says she wants to share her classroom experience with State Board of Education members who may not have such background. She says “schools have been hit hard by extremist views and those who would erase the history of African Americans and other marginalized groups,” according to her website.

Policy stances:

Supports fully funded Pre-K

Supports pay raises for school employees

Believes school curriculum should be based on science and facts

Says standardized tests, such as STAAR, do not accurately measure intelligence

In the news:

Endorsements:

U.S. Rep. Christian D. Menefee, D-Houston

Zeph Capo, President TX AFT

Jackie Anderson, President Houston Federation of Teachers

Candis Houston, President Aldine AFT

Shonda Below, President Northeast AFT

State Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City

Houston Councilwoman Carolyn Evans Shabazz

Councilwoman Arnetta Murray, Iowa Colony/Brazoria County

How to contact:

info@corettaforsboe4.com

Campaign site Tammie Nielsen Republican, incumbent 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $0 💰 Major donors this year: None reported

Experience:

Abbott temporarily appointed Nielsen to represent District 4 in August, filling the vacancy left by Staci Childs who resigned to run for the Texas House. Nielsen’s temporary appointment is set to end by the end of the year or until her successor takes office.

Nonprofit executive with a certificate from Rice University’s Leadership Institute for Nonprofit Executives.

Held leadership positions at the Pasadena nonprofits and emergency shelters New Beginnings Sarah’s House and Bridge Over Troubled Waters.

Served as the district director for former Republican state Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, during the 2019 legislative session and for former Republican state Rep. Ken Legler, R-Pasadena, from 2009 to 2012.

She was a community liaison for former Republican Harris County Commissioner Jack Morman from 2013 to 2019.

Political ideology: Nielsen says her “Christian faith is the foundation to her life and service” and that it guides her to “lead with integrity, accountability and compassion.”

Policy stances:

Nielsen says she is “committed to educational excellence, supporting parents and teachers, and helping ensure every Texas student has the opportunity to succeed.”

In the news:

Endorsements:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Houston Region Business Coalition

San Jacinto Conservatives

How to contact:

tammiewestnielsen@gmail.com

District 5:

Covering the Central Texas counties of Travis, Hays, Bastrop, Blanco, Guadalupe and Caldwell.

Campaign site Allison Bush Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $9,101 💰 Major donors this year: Campaign account of Rebecca Bell-Metereau, the outgoing SBOE member and Democrat representing District 5 — $5,000

Robert S. McNally, Austin attorney — $5,000

Association of Texas Professional Educators PAC — $2,500

Experience:

Bond election coordinator at Gallagher Construction, 2021 to present

Executive director of foundation and development for Pflugerville ISD, 2011 to 2019

Statewide director of development for Generation SERVE, a youth volunteering organization, 2020

Political ideology: Democrat; describes herself as a “former educator and proud union member”

Policy stances:

Supports policies that “reduce paperwork, provide resources, improve retention, and restore dignity” for teachers

Opposes “unlimited expansion” of charter schools at expense of public schools

In the news:

Endorsements:

Texas American Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFL-CIO

The Austin Chronicle

Mothers Against Greg Abbott

Education Austin

Rebecca Bell-Metereau SBOE member, district 5

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin

How to contact:

Campaign website contact form

Campaign site Mica Arellano Republican 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $493 💰 Major donors this year: Dee Anderson, mortgage underwriter at BFF Mortgage — $377 (includes an in-kind dinner)

Diane Johnson, retired — $120

Susan Wilson, retired registered nurse — $100

Experience:

Her website states she has “over 30 years in the classroom” as an educator and has worked alongside students, parents, and teachers

Political ideology: Republican who says she is “guided by service, faith, and a deep belief that every child deserves a strong foundation for their future”

Policy stances:

Her priorities include school safety, teacher support, including parents in key decisions and responsible spending

According to her website, she aims for schools to “return to strong, measurable curriculum standards that prepare students for real academic and career success”

How to contact:

Contact form on campaign website

District 6

Covering large portions of Harris and Montgomery counties.

Campaign site Michelle Palmer Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $22,274 💰 Major donors this year: Audrey Nath, Houston neurologist — $1,586

Lesley Briones, Harris County Commissioner — $1,000

Paul Morgan, Houston resident — $684

Experience:

History and government teacher. Since 2009, she has taught a variety of subjects including math, English Language Arts and social studies.

Says she’s working on getting a master’s in American history and government

Political ideology: Democrat who says there are “several areas in which the curriculum can be changed to more accurately reflect both the values of Texans and the facts.”

Policy stances:

Accountability in how charter schools handle special education

Emphasizing consent in health class lessons, teaching climate change in science classes

Wants to remove mentions of Moses, the National Rifle Association and the Heritage Foundation from U.S. history lessons

Wants to ensure students learn how to analyze historical documents and primary sources

In the news:

Endorsements:

Texas American Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFL-CIO

Houston Chronicle

Houston LGBTQ+ Caucus

Houston Black American Democrats

Vote ProChoice

How to contact:

michelle4sboe6@gmail.com

Campaign site Tiffany Nelson Republican 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $14,488 💰 Major donors this year: Texans for Educational Freedom, a conservative political action committee “committed to fighting against Critical Race Theory,” — $90,387 (includes in-kind texting services)

Charter Schools Now PAC — $2,500

Texans United for a Conservative Majority, West Texas oil billionaire Tim Dunn’s political action committee — $2,500

Experience:

Previously on the Conroe ISD board

Founded and leads a nonprofit consulting firm

Political ideology:

Republican

While a Conroe ISD trustee, passed policy against “Radical Gender Ideology, aligning with President Trump’s executive order not to fund, sponsor, or support any efforts related to the gender transition of minors” and secured funding for posting of Ten Commandments in every classroom, according to her site.

Policy stances:

“Removing liberal indoctrination” including critical race theory, gender ideology and anti-American narratives from Texas schools

Empowering parents, increasing transparency, fighting wasteful spending

In the news:

Endorsements:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Julie Pickren, SBOE member

Brandon Hall, SBOE member

Texas Right to Life PAC

How to contact:

TiffanyNelsonforTexas@gmail.com

Campaign address: Tiffany Nelson for Texas, 100 Glenborough Drive, Suite #403 R Houston, TX 77067

District 7

Covering the Southeast and coastal counties of Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston, Chambers, Jefferson, Orange, Liberty, Hardin, Tyler, Jasper and Newton.

Campaign site Tiffany Perkinz Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $8,978 💰 Major donors this year: Catherine Lustgarten, Denton resident — $5,000

Terry Kosobud, member of Grandparents for Public Schools — $2,400

Bill Myers, business owner at Aquarium Systems — $1,250

Experience:

Founder of an online tutoring and test preparation company

Assistant director of Study Abroad and previously an English instructor at Lamar University

Taught high school English at Monsignor Kelly Catholic School and Port Neches-Groves High School

Holds a master’s of arts in English and a master’s of education in educational leadership at Lamar University

Political ideology:

Democrat who says she believes “every child deserves an honest, high-quality education that prepares them to think independently, solve problems, and participate fully in our democracy.”

Policy stances:

Says she believes Texans deserve public schools “free from partisan political agendas.”

Will make a motion on “day one” to amend the TEKS approved by the previous board “to restore political and religious neutrality”

Says she will ensure school curriculum includes “evidence-based science” and “honest-history”

In the news:

Endorsements:

Texas American Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFL-CIO

CAIR Action

Houston Chronicle

Texas Progressive Caucus

Secular Houston

How to contact:

info@tiffanyperkinz.com

Campaign site Julie Pickren Republican, incumbent 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $62,217 💰 Major donors this year: Nachiketa Bhatt, philanthropist and doctor in Kentucky — $100,000

Nancy Best, Dallas philanthropist — $15,000

Vernadette Broyles, attorney in Georgia — $5,000

Experience:

Previous Alvin ISD trustee from 2015 to 2021

Appointed to the U.S. Department of Education Workforce Development Commission in January

SBOE member since 2023, vice chair of committee on school initiatives

Political ideology:

Anti-abortion

Sees having God in schools and school choice as solutions

In favor of increasing police presence, prosecuting violent crime, securing our border

Supports small government and decreasing taxes

Policy stances: According to her website, her priorities are increasing investment in education, “restoring values,” fighting against crime and corruption, and supporting “small and medium-sized enterprises”

In the news:

Endorsements:

President Donald Trump

Robin Armstrong, national committeeman of the Republican Party of Texas

Linda McMahon, U.S. Secretary of Education

Ben Carson, Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Conservative Republicans of Texas

Texas Right To Life

How to contact:

info@juliepickren.com

District 8

Covering the counties of Walker, Houston, Polk, Trinity, San Jacinto, Grimes, Waller and portions of Harris and Montgomery counties.

Campaign site Dana Van De Walker Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Sept. 30: $1,330 💰 Major donors this year: Shahzeb Meghani, senior application analyst and former SBOE candidate — $1,000

Walker County Democratic Club — $500

Catherine Olson, professor at Lone Star College — $300

Experience:

Oversees a student program at Lone Star College

Has a doctorate of education in higher education leadership

Worked in international education at Sam Houston State University

Taught elementary and middle school English as a second language in Korea

Political ideology: Democrat who says she’s “committed to serving the interests of all community members.”

Policy stances:

According to her website, her priorities are affordable and accessible education for all Texans, separation of church and state and investment in Texas public schools.

In the news:

Endorsements:

Texas American Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFL-CIO

Houston Chronicle

Texas Progressive Caucus

Moms Demand Action

Asian American Democrats of Texas

How to contact:

Campaign site Audrey Young Republican, incumbent 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $25,437 💰 Major donors this year: Sangita Kejrwal, medical doctor in Dallas — $5,000

Charter Schools Now PAC — $5,000

Moak Casey, education consulting and lobbying company — $2,500

Experience:

SBOE member since 2021

Was a local school trustee for six years

Served as director of student support services for Nacogdoches ISD

Former speech language therapist

Has a doctorate of education

Political ideology: Republican

Policy stances:

Wants to “keep conservative Texas values at the heart of Texas public education;” opposed Common Core curriculum

Prioritizing career and technical education programming

Using federal dollars to fund dyslexia services

Encourages policies that expand access to National Board certification programs

In the news:

Endorsements:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Houston Chronicle

Texas Alliance for Life

Texas Home School Coalition

How to contact:

dryoung@sboe8.com

P.O. Box 2683, Trinity TX 75862

District 9

Covering the North Texas counties of Nacogdoches, Shelby, Wood, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Upshur, Camp, Franklin, Titus, Morris, Cass, Marion, Gregg, Harrison, Smith, Cherokee, Panola, Angelina, San Augustine, Rockwall, Rains and Sabine.

Campaign site Ericka Ledferd Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $637 💰 Major donors this year: Regina Montoya, Dallas lawyer — $500

Rockwall County Democratic Party — $420

Nacogdoches County Democratic Party — $350

Experience:

Royse City ISD teacher, head ESL testing coordinator and ESL director

Candidate for Rockwall County Precinct 4 Commissioner in 2022

Founder of Ledferd PR agency

Political ideology:

Democrat who has volunteered for Democratic candidate campaigns

Policy stances:

Protecting public schools from privatization

According to her website, another priority is guiding Texas through the AI era responsibly

Endorsements:

Texas American Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFL-CIO

Dallas County East Democrats

Texas Progressive Caucus

Gun Sense Voter

How to contact:

edferd4sboe9@gmail.com

Campaign site Kason Huddleston Republican 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $6,342 💰 Major donors this cycle: Texans for Educational Freedom, conservative political action committee “committed to fighting against Critical Race Theory” — $99,695 (includes in-kind texting services)

Texans United for a Conservative Majority, West Texas oil billionaire Tim Dunn’s political action committee — $20,000

Republican Party of Rockwall County — $7,000

Experience:

Senior pastor and founder at Freedom Place Church in Rowlett

Former pastor and founder at the River Church in Rowlett

Political ideology: Republican

Policy stances:

Defend conservative values — “fight against government overreach and woke agendas”

Strengthen Texas schools

Protect parental rights

In the news:

Endorsements:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Julie Pickren, SBOE member

Brandon Hall, SBOE member

Texas Homeschool Coalition

How to contact:

info@huddlestonfortexas.com

P.O. Box 855 Rockwall, TX 75087

District 13

Covering large portions of Dallas and Tarrant counties.

Campaign site Tiffany Clark Democrat, incumbent 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $1,864 💰 Major donors this year: James Talarico, Austin state representative and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate — $2,000

Oliver Black, principal in Dallas — $1,000

Campaign of state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas– $200

Experience:

Six years as a DeSoto ISD trustee

SBOE member since 2025 after she ran unchallenged and was elected to fill an unexpired term

Has a doctor of education

Runs a nonprofit leadership development program for teenage girls

Was an elementary, middle and high school counselor, as well as adjunct professor at University of North Texas at Dallas

Political ideology: Democrat

Policy stances:

Opposed Bible stories added to this year’s approved state reading list

Opposes book bans

Her priorities include emphasizing college and career readiness programs, with a focus on access to community-based training, advocating for the mental health of both students and teachers, as well as acknowledging and protecting “the diversity of students and cultures in public education.”

In the news:

Endorsements:

James Talarico, state representative and U.S. Senate candidate

Rebecca Bell-Metereau, SBOE member

Marisa Perez-Diaz, SBOE member

Staci Childs, former SBOE member

Gustavo Reveles, SBOE member

Texas American Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFL-CIO

Dallas County East Democrats

Dallas Southern Pride

Asian Texans For Justice Action Fund

Tejano Democrats of the 23rd Senatorial District

Texas State Teacher Association

How to contact:

Campaign website contact form

Campaign site

Carlos (Charlie) Garza Republican 💰 Campaign finance: No reports found as of Oct. 12 💰 Major donors this cycle: None reported

Experience:

Garza replaces April Williams Moore on the Republican ballot after Moore withdrew from the race because she lived just outside of the District 13 boundaries

Garza was previously elected to the State Board of Education in 2010 to represent the West Texas border region from El Paso to south of Laredo but lost re-election in the historically Democratic district in 2012

Garza is a former naval submarine officer, according to his website

Garza is a retired teacher, according to state candidate filings, and has experience as an instructional coach, assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent

Political ideology: Garza says he is running because “children deserve schools that challenge them, believe in them, and prepare them for life after graduation.” When he previously served on the State Board of Education, he sided with social conservatives on issues such as evolution, climate change and sex education.

Policy stances:

Wants schools to reassess and reduce the use of technology in the classroom

Wants schools to better prepare students for college so that they don’t need “non-credit remedial math and English,” including by reviewing the use of Advanced Placement courses and expanding dual-credit courses so “at least half of high school students complete college-level coursework before graduation”

Says Texas law should be amended so that elected SBOE members are the ones that decide whether a struggling public school district gets taken over

Wants statewide curriculum standards to focus “on rigorous academics, informed citizenship, and respect for civic traditions,” including through a required “civics course grounded in the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and other founding documents, while preventing political advocacy from replacing objective instruction”

In the news:

Endorsements:

Former District 13 candidate April Williams Moore

Texas Values Action

True Texas Project

Tarrant County Law Enforcement Association

How to contact:

charlie.garza@outlook.com

District 14

Covering the counties of Clay, Montague, Jack, Wise, Palo Pinto, Eastland, Erath, Comanche, Bosque, Hamilton, Mills, Coryell, McLennan, Hill, Ellis and Navarro.

Campaign site Amy Taylor Democrat 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $4,302 💰 Major donors this cycle: Grace Anne McKay, Denton teacher — $1,000

Matthew Albanese, attorney in Massachusetts — $1,000

Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas PAC — $300

Experience:

Seventh grade English teacher

More than 15 years teaching in North Texas

Political ideology: Democrat

Policy stances:

Against school vouchers

Supports opt-out rights for required reading but says school book review committees should include librarians, teachers and parents

Supports state-funded teacher pay raises, increasing contributions to educator health insurance

In the news:

Endorsements:

Texas American Federation of Teachers and the Texas AFL-CIO

Texas State Teachers Association

Mothers Against Greg Abbott

Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas

Asian American Democrats of Texas

How to contact:

Campaign website contact form

Campaign site Mindy Bumgarner Republican 💰 Campaign finance: Cash on hand as of Sept. 24: $87,440 💰 Major donors this cycle: Denton County Republican Lincoln Cabinet — $17,000

Monty Bennett, founder and CEO of Ashford real estate company, publisher of conservative news site the Dallas Express — $10,000

Maureen Haddad, Big Spring resident — $1,000

Experience:

Holds a master’s degree in mental health counseling psychology as well as a doctorate in clinical psychology from Argosy University

According to her website, she has “worked hands-on developing 504 plans”

Political ideology: Republican who believes “every child deserves a strong education built on the basics, not politics”

Policy stances:

Supports school choice and public charter schools

Supports full transparency in school curriculum

Says she aims to shift focus in classrooms from testing to curriculum

In the news:

Endorsements:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Home School Coalition

Charter Schools Now PAC

How to contact:

mindy@mindybumgarner.com

Jaden Edison contributed reporting.