Migrant found dead at Laredo ICE facility

A 56-year-old Mexican man being held at a federal processing center in Laredo was found dead in his cell yesterday morning, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, confirmed to The Texas Tribune.
Emiliano Andrade-Covarrubias was found unresponsive by staff during a security check at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Cuellar said. Staff performed CPR and called emergency services.
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Andrade-Covarrubias is the seventh person to die while detained by ICE in Texas this year — the first being Geraldo Lunas Campos, whose death was ruled a homicide in January by the El Paso Medical Examiner’s office.
Officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent Sunday morning.
Cuellar said he planned to visit the facility, run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Sunday afternoon.
“I’ll ask the basic questions: What happened?” he said. “What were the conditions? (Was) there medical? Is there anybody ill? I’m gonna talk to the medical folks there.”
He said it’s unknown why Andrade-Covarrubias was found unresponsive, if he had any prior medical issues or if he had asked for any medical attention prior.
Andrade-Covarrubias’ autopsy is being performed at the Webb County Medical Examiner, Cuellar said.
This developing story will be updated.
Alex Nguyen contributed reporting.