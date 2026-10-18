Migrant found dead at Laredo ICE facility

The badge of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is seen during an operation with migrants being transferred to a plane to be expelled under U.S. Title 42 from the United States to their country by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and Border Patrol agents, at the airport in El Paso, Texas, U.S., May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A 56-year-old Mexican man being held at a federal processing center in Laredo was found dead in his cell yesterday morning, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, confirmed to The Texas Tribune.

Emiliano Andrade-Covarrubias was found unresponsive by staff during a security check at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Cuellar said. Staff performed CPR and called emergency services.

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Andrade-Covarrubias is the seventh person to die while detained by ICE in Texas this year — the first being Geraldo Lunas Campos, whose death was ruled a homicide in January by the El Paso Medical Examiner’s office.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent Sunday morning.

Cuellar said he planned to visit the facility, run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Sunday afternoon.

“I’ll ask the basic questions: What happened?” he said. “What were the conditions? (Was) there medical? Is there anybody ill? I’m gonna talk to the medical folks there.”

He said it’s unknown why Andrade-Covarrubias was found unresponsive, if he had any prior medical issues or if he had asked for any medical attention prior.

Andrade-Covarrubias’ autopsy is being performed at the Webb County Medical Examiner, Cuellar said.

This developing story will be updated.

Alex Nguyen contributed reporting.