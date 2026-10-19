Sid Miller stops short of endorsing Democrat Clayton Tucker for ag commissioner over Nate Sheets

(Leila Saidane For The Texas Tribune, Leila Saidane For The Texas Tribune)

Don’t Drain Texas organizer Maggie Hill, Commissioner Sid Miller and Clayton Tucker of the Texas Farm Union join protesters on the Capitol steps in demand of a special session to regulate data center growth before a Senate Committee Hearing on Monday, July 27, 2026.

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On the first day of early voting, outgoing Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller escalated his beef with Republican candidate Nate Sheets, posting an essay discouraging people from voting for him.

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In the essay, posted to his own website, Miller repeated the claim that Sheets isn’t qualified to serve as the agriculture commissioner and dogged him for not taking a tougher stand against data centers.

Miller told voters to “examine the candidates, question their qualifications, follow their money, and demand answers.”

“His opposition has been weak, his positions vague, and his willingness to confront powerful interests seriously lacking,” Miller wrote about Sheet’s stance on data centers.

Miller stopped short of endorsing Sheets’ Democratic opponent Clayton Tucker. Miller did, however, elevate Tucker’s position and work on the campaign so far.

“I have not endorsed in that race,” Miller said in a text message to the Tribune. “Just laying out the facts.”

Miller’s essay is his latest screed against Sheets, who beat Miller in March Republican primary election. Miller lost the race, but has not left the campaign trail. He has made frequent appearances with Tucker, especially at anti-data center events.

In a response on X, Sheets called Miller the most corrupt figure in Texas government and considers his criticism a “badge of honor.” Sheets said he is running as agriculture commissioner to change things at the department and “shut down the criminality.” Sheets has criticized Miller for hiring Todd Smith as his chief of staff after Smith pled guilty to commercial bribery for soliciting exorbitant fees from farmers in exchange for state hemp licenses.

“It’s telling that Miller will seemingly stop at nothing to prevent me from heading the agency and uncovering the depths of what went on,” Sheets said. “The self-anointed ‘RINO Hunter’ has become a traitor to his own party. A fitting end to a disgraceful political career.”

In his statement, Miller made several references to himself and Tucker.

“Tucker and I are demanding immediate action to protect Texas water, farmland and rural communities,” he wrote. “Tucker and I demand a moratorium.” for example. Miller said Sheets has not joined their call for a moratorium on data centers.

“Texas doesn’t need another politician offering lip service while our water disappears and our farmland gets swallowed by corporate interests,” Miller said. “We need a fighter, not a fence-sitter.”

Miller said he and Tucker disagree on plenty, but says his loyalty is to Texas and not a political party.

“Democrat Clayton Tucker has taken strong positions defending our water, farmland, property rights, and rural communities against unchecked corporate expansion,” Miller said.