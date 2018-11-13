3 arrested after police seize 13 pounds of marijuana, over $42,000 in cash

KERR COUNTY - Three men were arrested after investigators said they found a large amount of cash, 13 pounds of marijuana and several firearms inside a Texas Hill Country home.

Officials with the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said the drug bust occurred Thursday at a home in Kerrville, Texas, in the 300 block of Madrona.

Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said a search warrant led investigators to seize the marijuana, $42,558 in cash and firearms, which included a Glock 22 handgun found to be stolen from San Antonio.

Hierholzer said Wylie Wilkinson, 46 (left); Michael Allen, 26 (middle); and Jaquan Hardemon, 20 (right), were found inside the home and taken into custody.

They are facing charges of possession of marijuana over five pounds and under 50 pounds, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Their bond was set at $50,000 for each charge, Hierholzer said.

"I am extremely proud of the work and the cooperation of all the agencies involved in this case. I hope that this sends a message to the drug dealers in Kerr County that they better be looking over their shoulder because we are coming," Hierholzer said.

Hierholzer said the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, Kerrville Police Department Special Crime Unit investigators, Kerr County Precinct 3 and Texas Department of Public Safety all assisted in the bust.

Investigators expect additional charges for the men and more arrests in this case, Hierholzer said.

