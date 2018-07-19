3 employees shot, 2 suspects sought following bank robbery

FORT WORTH, Texas - Three North Texas bank employees were shot Thursday during a robbery, Fort Worth police said.

Police tweeted "suspects still on the loose" following the gunfire around 9:30 a.m. inside Veritex Community Bank.

Officers initially responded to a robbery call, but Sgt. Chris Britt said investigators are trying to determine whether the shootings were part of a robbery attempt "or what exactly was going on."

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokesman Matt Zavadsky said three women were shot and have serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Zavadsky said two women were taken to John Peters Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. He said the third woman was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

Further details weren't immediately available on the wounded.

