3 teens who fled from Central Texas juvenile center caught

GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) - Authorities have recaptured three boys who escaped from a juvenile corrections facility in Central Texas.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says the youths - all age 16 - were discovered missing Saturday morning from the juvenile facility in Georgetown, about 20 miles north of Austin.

The sheriff's office says all three boys were back in custody by early Saturday afternoon. Further details weren't immediately released.

Sheriff Robert Chody says the teens were being held on charges including drug possession, evading arrest, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.