6 children burned in Guatemalan volcano eruption arrive in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas - Six children burned in the Guatemala volcano eruption arrived in Galveston around 5 a.m. on Thursday and were taken to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

A medical team there will provide care including surgery, rehabilitation or psychological support.

The names and ages of the victims will remain confidential, officials said.

An aeromedical evacuation team, pediatric intensive care team and guardians of the children accompanied them. Shriners Hospital sent an emergency medical team to Guatemala from Galveston 24 hours after the disaster.

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft left Guatemala around 2 a.m. with the children, who are listed in critical condition.

