7 rescued after possible tornado hits home near Rockport, NWS says

Seven people had to be rescued after a possible tornado hit a home in Holiday Beach near Rockport in Aransas County early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service first issued the Tornado Warning around 1 a.m.

The seven people were trapped inside the home found along Belaire Drive after the second story collapsed due to tornado damage, the NWS said.

At this time there are no reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service will work on Thursday to determine if a confirmed tornado touched down in the area.

