Abbott to host roundtable discussions on school safety

In response to the Santa Fe school shooting that killed eight students and two teachers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that he'll host a series of discussions at the Capitol this week on issues such as arming teachers, school safety measures, mental health and bullying.

From Tuesday through Thursday, Abbott, a Republican, will meet at the Capitol with shooting survivors, students, parents, teachers and advocates on both sides of the gun debate. The discussion on Tuesday will seek input from school administrators and law enforcement leaders on ways to improve school security.

More details about the discussions on Wednesday and Thursday will be released later, Abbott’s release said. Advocates for and against stricter gun regulations said they were asked to attend Wednesday. Victims of the Santa Fe massacre and other recent Texas shootings in Sutherland Springs, Alpine and Italy have also been invited to the talks, according to the release.

On Friday morning, during first period, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis went inside Santa Fe High School and shot at students and staff with a shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver, both of which were owned legally by his father, according to authorities. Abbott and other Texas politicians traveled to the town southeast of Houston to offer their condolences and call for action.

“We need to do more than just pray for the victims and their families,” Abbott said at a news conference outside the high school on Friday afternoon. “It’s time in Texas that we take action to step up and make sure this tragedy is never repeated ever again.”

On Friday, Abbott mentioned relatively uncontroversial changes to existing gun laws -- speeding up background checks, policies to keep guns away from those who “pose an immediate danger,” more resources for school safety personnel and addressing mental health issues tied to gun violence. He also proposed expanding a Lubbock program aimed at preventing at-risk students from committing violent acts that began in response to mass shootings in Aurora, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

At a separate press conference Friday, state Rep. Chris Turner, of Grand Prairie, who is chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said he welcomed a discussion with state leaders, but added that Texas should go further by passing universal background checks, requiring the reporting of stolen guns and beginning a “safe gun storage campaign.”

