Accused stalker found naked in Houston woman's bathroom after SWAT standoff, police say

HOUSTON - A Houston man is in police custody after he was found hiding naked in a woman’s bathroom early Friday morning.

The man was arrested around 2:40 a.m. following a standoff with a SWAT team at a home in Northwest Houston.

Investigators said the man had been stalking a woman who lived at the home in the 2200 block of Marnel Road.

Around 12:30 a.m. the man went to the home and began banging on the front door, investigators said. The woman was not home, but her three children were, according to a SWAT officer.

When no one answered the door, the man broke a window and went inside, investigators said. The children hid in a bedroom and called 911.

Investigators said the children jumped out of the bedroom window, leaving the man inside the home alone.

SWAT officers eventually forced their way into the bathroom roughly a half hour later and found the man naked and combative.

To read the full-story, go to KSAT 12's sister station KPRC by clicking here.

