Accused Texas school shooter found incompetent, lawyer says

HOUSTON - A teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school last year has been declared incompetent to stand trial by three experts, an attorney said.

The determination means Dimitrios Pagourtzis' trial, which had been set to begin in February, will be delayed.

Nick Poehl, one of Pagourtzis' attorneys, said Monday a formal court order declaring him incompetent was expected later this week.

Pagourtzis will be sent to a state mental health facility for four to six months.

Related stories:

How Santa Fe rebuilt itself in the year after a school shooting

Mental exam sought for teen charged in Santa Fe school shooting

Judge orders venue change in Santa Fe shooting trial

Poehl said prosecutors will go along with the experts' findings.

A spokesman for the Galveston County District Attorney's Office didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder for the Santa Fe High School attack that also wounded 13 people.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.