AMBER Alert for 2 missing Waco-area children discontinued

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: An AMBER alert issued for two missing Waco area children has been discontinued as of 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

(Original Story)

An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children who police believe are in "grave or immediate danger."

Police said Thursday they are searching for T'Shanti Battle, 4, and Thariyah Battle, 3, who were last heard from near Waco, Texas.

Police said T'Shanti is 3 feet tall and 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, a blue jean jacket and a turquoise tutu with white shorts underneath.

Thariyah is 3 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, an apple bottom vest and peach tutu.

Police are also looking for Christopher Petty, 37, in connection with their abduction. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, roughly 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a tan tank top and black shorts and has tattoos all over his body.

Authorities say Petty is driving a a white Ford Expedition with Texas license plates.

The Waco Police Department said anyone with information should call their department at 254-750-7500.

