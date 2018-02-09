AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Mesquite

SAN ANTONIO - An AMBER Alert has been issued out of North Texas for a missing two-year-old girl.

Amia Blanton has brown hair, brown eyes, and is two feet two inches tall. She has a scar on her right eyebrow.

Blanton was last seen wearing a pink and green Nike jacket along with green pants and brown boots.

Police said they are also searching for woman in connection with the disappearance.

Authorities are looking for 47-year-old Levita Gant in connection with the case.

Gant has black hair with some blonde in it and is five foot five inches tall.

Police believe Blanton may be in a white 2016 Nissan Versa with the Texas license plate number GWK2818.

Police said they believe Blanton could be in "grave or immediate danger."

If you see Blanton or have any information call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-216-6759.

