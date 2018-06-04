AMBER Alert issued for missing 7-year-old from Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing child out of Austin, Texas.

The Austin Police Department is searching for seven-year-old Isaac Salazar.

Salazar is 4-foot tall weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said they are looking for an unknown suspect driving a dark blue KIA Sportage with the Texas license plate HPV-9267.

The suspect was last heard from in Austin.

Law enforcement officials said they believed the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Those with information are asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.

