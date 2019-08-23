Amber Alert issued for missing boy, 6

WAXAHACHIE, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued as authorities ask for the public's help in finding a 6-year-old boy.

Authorities said the Waxahachie Police Department is searching for Phillip Oliver "Ollie" Wiedeman.

Police are looking for Candace Rochelle Harbin, 46, in connection with Phillip's abduction, authorities said.



Phillip is described by authorities as 4 feet tall and weighing about 50 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts and tan shoes.

Harbin is described by authorities as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities said Harbin, who was last heard from in Waxahachie, is driving a white 2012 Nissan Quest with Texas license plate FLW5767.

Law enforcement officials believe Phillip to be in grave or immediate danger, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the Waxahachie Police Department.

