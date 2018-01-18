Teen taken from Missouri City home has been found, police say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - An Amber Alert that was issued Wednesday night for Jazmine Johnson, a 17-year-old from Missouri City, has been discontinued.

Authorities said Johnson was found around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

No details about her abduction were given.

Johnson was reported missing Wednesday afternoon when family members returned home to find their house had been broken into and she was missing.

Authorities believe she was taken from her home by an unknown person.

Authorities said Johnson was in danger.

Anyone with information about Johnson's kidnapping is asked to contact the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.

