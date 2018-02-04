Austin-area boy calls 911 as mother fatally stabbed

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Court documents show an Austin-area boy can be heard in a 911 call pleading with his stepfather to stop stabbing the boy's mother.

The woman, 36-year-old Emily Martinez Villarreal, died at the scene as deputies arrived Saturday and took 51-year-old Roberto Degollado into custody. An arrest affidavit shows Degollado was walking down a hallway at the home and covered in blood when he was detained by Travis County sheriff's deputies. He's charged with murder and was held Sunday on $500,000 bond.

Court records show the boy who made the 911 call was one of two boys at home. They told authorities their mother and Degollado argued after she told him she was going to find a new man and Degollado thought she was cheating on him.

