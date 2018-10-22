City-wide boil water notice issued in Austin for Austin Water customers

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water has issued a city-wide boil water notice for all of its customers.

The notice was issued just before 3 a.m. as the utility works to stabilize the water treatment system.

A press release from the utility states that recent flooding is to blame.

"Historic flood waters flowing into our water supply lakes contain very high levels of silt that makes it challenging for the water plants to produce the volume of water needed to supply customers at this time."

The notice urged people to reduce overall water usage and to boil any water used for drinking, cooking or making ice. Businesses were asked not to use soda machines that rely on tap water.

The City of Austin says there have been no positive tests for bacteria in the water.

Austin Water said the boil water notice will be lifted after it makes sure the water is safe.

Austin residents can check for updates here.

Effective October 22, 2018 - Austin Water has issued a city-wide boil water notice for all customers of Austin Water. The notice is being issued as the utility works to stabilize the water treatment system. Details at https://t.co/NGQYxxX8V1 pic.twitter.com/hbv7qzFvxP — Austin Water (@AustinWater) October 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.