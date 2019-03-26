Beto O'Rourke hires a former top Obama aide as campaign manager

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso speaks to his supporters at the final campaign rally before elections at UTEP, Monday, November 5, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has hired veteran strategist Jennifer O’Malley Dillon as his campaign manager.

"I’m so excited to join the [O'Rourke] team and get to work building a campaign that will lift people up and unite them to meet our challenges, and that will show up everywhere and listen to & value every voice," O'Malley Dillon tweeted Monday, sharing a New York Times story that first reported her hiring.

O’Malley Dillon was deputy campaign manager for former President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election bid. Before that, she served as executive director of the Democratic National Committee.

Since announcing his White House run earlier this month, O’Rourke has faced questions about his campaign leadership, which he has said will be made up of people from his 2018 U.S. Senate bid as well as some fresh faces. He told reporters a few days after he entered the 2020 race that he was “working on it” with regard to a campaign manager.

The hiring of O'Malley Dillon signals that for his White House bid, O'Rourke is willing to look beyond the inner circle he kept during his U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Ted Cruz. For that race, his campaign manager was a political novice and family friend, Jody Casey.

Read related Tribune coverage In first South Carolina swing, Beto O'Rourke faces pragmatic voters intent on beating Trump

Beto O'Rourke's first week marked by furious pace, freewheeling style

Tribcast: Dan Patrick's stance on medical cannabis, Castro's struggles, O'Rourke's first week

© 2018 The Texas Tribune