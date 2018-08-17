Texas

Body found after fire at 87-year-old man's home in Baytown

Fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Friday

BAYTOWN, Texas - A body was found Friday at the scene of a fire at a home of an 87-year-old Houston area man, KSAT 12's sister station KPRC reports.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m.

Baytown police said the fire was so heavy when firefighters arrived, they were not able to go inside. The roof of the home later collapsed, according to officials at the scene.

Investigators said the body was later found inside the home. Investigators did not immediately release the identity of the body.

