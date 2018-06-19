Border Patrol agents seize over $1M worth of meth

FALFURRIAS, Texas - Border patrol agents arrested two people on Saturday after discovering 12 bundles of methamphetamine during a check point inspection.

The search of a 2016 Mini Cooper by a Border Patrol K-9 uncovered the methamphetamine, which weighed in at over 17 pounds and is worth an estimated total of $580,000.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody in the incident, authorities said.

Falfurrias agents then arrested a Mexican national on Monday as he attempted to smuggle 21 bundles of methamphetamine through a checkpoint. In that instance, the methamphetamine weighed over 25 pounds and is worth an estimated $763,000.

The individuals and methamphetamine have been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

