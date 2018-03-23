Boy, 4, accidentally shoots baby brother, police say

Mateusz Atroszko/FreeImages.com

TEMPLE, Texas - A 7-month-old boy was accidentally shot by his 4-year-old brother, police in Central Texas said.

Temple police said the victim was hospitalized Friday in serious condition.

The older boy was placed with Child Protective Services while officers investigate how he obtained the gun.

Police said a woman believed to be the mother called 911 Thursday afternoon to report the shooting at a house.

Police spokeswoman Ellen Morton said the woman was the only adult at the home during the incident.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.