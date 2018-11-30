Buc-ee's looking to reduce bathroom wait times with new technology

A rendering of Tooshlights in use and the Buc-ee's logo courtesy of KPRC in Houston.

HOUSTON - Buc-ee's travel centers are looking to reduce wait times with their new bathroom technology.

According to KSAT 12's sister station KPRC in Houston, the convenience store chain is set to install indicator lights, called Tooshlights, to help show people where to go to relieve themselves.

The new technology will supposedly reduce wait times by helping people avoid looking under stalls to see whether or not they are occupied. Indicator lights and latches work in tandem to show a green light if the stall is free and a red light if the stall is occupied.

KPRC said the Tooshlights system will first be installed in all 40 stalls in the Katy Buc-ee's and in all 39 stalls at the Temple, Texas, location.

The company said any new Buc-ee's will have the Tooshlights already installed and that other locations will have them installed in the coming months.

"With the Tooshlights technology, our customers can quickly navigate the busy restrooms, providing them with an even better overall experience," Jeff Nadalo, general counsel for Buc-ee's told KPRC.

