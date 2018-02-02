Caldwell County deputy shot multiple times, 2 detained, officials say

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas - A deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office was shot multiple times responding to a call in Dale, Texas, KTBC in Austin reports.

Officials with the Calwell County Sheriff's office said the deputies were answering a theft call around midnight Thursday at a home on Hidden Oak Road. That's when, officials said, the two deputies were fired upon.

Two people have been detained and are now being questioned, authorities said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

The unnamed wounded deputy was taken to an area hospital. His condition is not currently known.

