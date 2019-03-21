Shelter-in-place issued after benzene detected in area around charred facility

HOUSTON - After several days of battling a fire, the Intercontinental Terminals Co. and Deer Park community are still not in the clear, KSAT 12's sister station KPRC in Houston reports.

ITC released a statement Thursday saying it was “experiencing action levels of benzene” at the storage facility that burned for nearly three days.

The company has issued a shelter-in-place for the industrial area directly around the facility until further notice, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said residential communities are not impacted by the shelter-in-place and there is active monitoring happening in the area.

ITC said it is working with officials to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and that it will provide updates as needed.

To read the full-story, go to KSAT 12's sister station KPRC in Houston by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.