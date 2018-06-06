Comal County Sheriff's Office issues Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old man

COMAL County, Texas - The Comal County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old man.

Larry Koehler was last seen in the Bulverde area on Tuesday, June 5.

Koehler was wearing glasses, a white t-shirt, blue jeans and brown crocs. He stands 5 foot 7 and weighs 185 pounds.

If you see this person or have any additional information, please contact the Comal County Sheriff's Office at 830-620-3400.

