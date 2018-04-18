Dashcam footage captures Texas house explosion as police officers arrive on scene

HURST, Texas - A video out of the Dallas-Fort Worth area shows the moment when officers from the Hurst Police Department arrived at the scene where a car crashed into a home and then exploded with officers standing just feet away.

HPD officials said in a Facebook post that the department is “incredibly thankful that the victims are stable and expected to recover. Our hearts go out to them and their family.”

On April 7, 40-year-old Arnulfo Castro claimed the brakes to his SUV went out, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into the home, according to a report by Dallas station KDFW Fox 4.

According to KDFW’s report, the impact severed a gas line, and about seven minutes later, the house exploded.

Three people who were at the home and live at the residence were injured in the explosion and are now slowly recovering. An HPD officer was also treated for minor injuries suffered while helping the family, KDFW reported.

In the video, several officers are seen driving up to the scene where a white SUV had smashed into the home.

When an HPD officer identified as Travis Hiser steps out of his vehicle, the home explodes in a matter of seconds.

“I just remember a big heat wave and something kind of pushing me from the side,” Hiser shared with KDFW. “There was shrapnel coming out of the house. The roof explodes, insulation was coming out. Things were coming out on fire.”

According to KDFW, Castro was arrested for not having a license and was placed on an immigration hold. He was transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs custody.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.