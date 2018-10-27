Dashcam footage shows Texas school bus swept away after driver tries crossing high water

LEANDER, Texas - Less than two weeks after police arrested a Texas school bus driver for driving around a barricade and into a low-water crossing with a student on board, the Leander Police Department released dashcam footage Friday from that morning.

LPD officials said Nathan Deyoung was going down County Road 177 on Oct. 16 around 8:30 a.m. when the school bus he was driving was swept away by floodwaters.

The footage shows the moment when Deyoung drove the school bus into a flooded creek, causing it to float away in the rushing waters.

First responders with Leander and Williamson counties were able to pull Deyoung and a 12-year-old student to safety.

The police department said Deyoung, 57, is facing charges for driving around the barricade and endangering a child.

"The Leander Police Department has elected to release a portion of the forward-facing video from the bus in an effort to illustrate the dangers of attempting to drive across a low-water crossing during flood conditions," officials said.

"TURN AROUND – DON’T DROWN is not just a catchy phrase, but potentially a life-saving reminder."

District officials said the incident also resulted in Deyoung's termination.

