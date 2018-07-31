Texas

Deep fried bodacious bacon bombs headline Texas State Fair semi-finalists

31 foods have been named in 3 award categories

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas announced its semi-finalists for the 14th annual Big Tex Choice Awards early Tuesday morning.

For 2018, the competition for Best Taste has been separated into two categories -- both "Sweet and Savory". The third category is for "Most Creative". 

More News Headlines

The contest kicked off in mid-July with an impressive 49 entries represented by 30 concessionaires.

The State Fair of Texas runs Friday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 21. You can visit BigTex.com for more information.

Here is the full-list of 31 semi-finalists for 2018:

  • Corn Dog Ale

  • Bacon Brittle

  • Deep Fried Bodacious Bacon Bombs

  • Cherish Erbert Champagne

  • Deep Fried Chicken Tetrazzini Parmesana

  • Cotton Candy Taco

  • Deep Fried Lobster Pops

  • Deep Fried M&M’s®

  • Deep Fried Ranch Deep

  • Fried Raspberry Brie-ret

  • Deep Fried Shepherd’s Pie

  • Frosty’s Frozen Hot Chocolate

  • Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat

  • Fruity Dessert Nachos

  • Fried Cup of Corn “Elotes”

  • Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria

  • Fried Kool-Aid® Pickles

  • Orange Julia’s Beermosa

  • Hoppin’ John Cake with Jackpot Sauce

  • Orange You Glad We Fried It?!

  • King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders

  • State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream

  • Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico de Gallo)

  • Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas​​​​​​​

  • Southern Fried Chicken Nachos

  • Sweet Bakin’ Bacon

  • Texas Fried Hill Country

  • Sweet Crispy Rice (Arroz con Leche)

  • Texas Twang-kie

  • Texas Thai Delight

  • The Roll Tide

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.