Deep fried bodacious bacon bombs headline Texas State Fair semi-finalists

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas announced its semi-finalists for the 14th annual Big Tex Choice Awards early Tuesday morning.
For 2018, the competition for Best Taste has been separated into two categories -- both "Sweet and Savory". The third category is for "Most Creative".
The contest kicked off in mid-July with an impressive 49 entries represented by 30 concessionaires.
The State Fair of Texas runs Friday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 21. You can visit BigTex.com for more information.
Here is the full-list of 31 semi-finalists for 2018:
Corn Dog Ale
Bacon Brittle
Deep Fried Bodacious Bacon Bombs
Cherish Erbert Champagne
Deep Fried Chicken Tetrazzini Parmesana
Cotton Candy Taco
Deep Fried Lobster Pops
Deep Fried M&M’s®
Deep Fried Ranch Deep
Fried Raspberry Brie-ret
Deep Fried Shepherd’s Pie
Frosty’s Frozen Hot Chocolate
Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat
Fruity Dessert Nachos
Fried Cup of Corn “Elotes”
Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria
Fried Kool-Aid® Pickles
Orange Julia’s Beermosa
Hoppin’ John Cake with Jackpot Sauce
Orange You Glad We Fried It?!
King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders
State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream
Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico de Gallo)
Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas
Southern Fried Chicken Nachos
Sweet Bakin’ Bacon
Texas Fried Hill Country
Sweet Crispy Rice (Arroz con Leche)
Texas Twang-kie
Texas Thai Delight
The Roll Tide
