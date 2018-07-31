Deep fried bodacious bacon bombs headline Texas State Fair semi-finalists

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas announced its semi-finalists for the 14th annual Big Tex Choice Awards early Tuesday morning.

For 2018, the competition for Best Taste has been separated into two categories -- both "Sweet and Savory". The third category is for "Most Creative".

The contest kicked off in mid-July with an impressive 49 entries represented by 30 concessionaires.

The State Fair of Texas runs Friday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 21. You can visit BigTex.com for more information.

Here is the full-list of 31 semi-finalists for 2018:

Corn Dog Ale

Bacon Brittle

Deep Fried Bodacious Bacon Bombs

Cherish Erbert Champagne

Deep Fried Chicken Tetrazzini Parmesana

Cotton Candy Taco

Deep Fried Lobster Pops

Deep Fried M&M’s®

Deep Fried Ranch Deep

Fried Raspberry Brie-ret

Deep Fried Shepherd’s Pie

Frosty’s Frozen Hot Chocolate

Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat

Fruity Dessert Nachos

Fried Cup of Corn “Elotes”

Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria

Fried Kool-Aid® Pickles

Orange Julia’s Beermosa

Hoppin’ John Cake with Jackpot Sauce

Orange You Glad We Fried It?!

King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders

State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream

Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico de Gallo)

Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas​​​​​​​

Southern Fried Chicken Nachos

Sweet Bakin’ Bacon

Texas Fried Hill Country

Sweet Crispy Rice (Arroz con Leche)

Texas Twang-kie

Texas Thai Delight

The Roll Tide

