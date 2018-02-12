El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke holding town halls in SA this week

SAN ANTONIO - El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke is continuing his campaign for the U.S. Senate with a visit to San Antonio on Monday and Tuesday.

The congressman is holding public town halls in both San Antonio and Edinburg. The stops are part of O’Rourke’s visits to 220 counties as he travels across Texas to engage in dialogues with families from every part of the state.

The following events are free and open to the public. The locations are listed below:

Southside San Antonio Town Hall Monday, February 12 at 6:00 p.m. CT 650 E White in San Antonio

Eastside San Antonio Town Hall Tuesday, February 13 at 10:30 a.m. CT Ella Austin Community Center Auditorium 1023 N Pine St. in San Antonio

Tuesday’s stops come two weeks after O’Rourke announced that his campaign had raised more than $2.4 million in the last three months of 2017.

