FBI asking for public's help in locating missing mother and child

SAN ANTONIO - The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a 21-year-old mother and her 7-month old child with special needs both last seen near Laredo.

The mother, Eunice Noemi Garza, was last seen driving a white 2007 Saturn VUE sport utility vehicle and is believed to be traveling to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Garza stands 5-foot-6 with long brown hair and brown eyes. Her child, Dayana Leeann Garza, is roughly 20 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The FBI said they are attempting to find the pair because there is an urgent need to help the child. Dayana has special medical needs that need to be addressed, the FBI said.

The FBI urges anyone with information about the missing mother and child to call 210-225-6741. Information can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Individuals providing information may remain anonymous.

