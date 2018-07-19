Federal jury indicts driver, four others involved in crash that left 5 dead in Dimmit County

DEL RIO, Texas - A grand jury has indicted five people in connection to a deadly crash in Dimmit County that killed five people back on June 17.

The crash happened on eastbound Highway 85 when Border Patrol agents tried to stop the driver of a Chevy Suburban around noon.

Authorities say 20-year-old Jorge Luis Monsivais was reportedly trying to bring 13 people across the border illegally.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Monsivais led deputies on a high-speed chase just before losing control of the SUV and rolling, causing five of the passengers to be killed and nine hurt as the vehicle entered Big Wells, Texas.

Border Patrol says there were two other cars involved in the scheme and a total of 23 illegal aliens were detained. The four other individuals charged are 55-year-old Marcial Gomez Santana; 45-year-old Mariela Reyna; 21-year-old Rudy Gomez and 19-year-old Johana Gomez.

Monsivais and the four others indicted are facing at least six charges, including conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death.

They face up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

