Texas

Funeral rescheduled for Fort Worth woman fatally shot by police at home

In this Oct. 15, 2019, photo, Lynda Menefee walks up to the front walkway of the home of Atatiana Jefferson to leave flowers at a memorial for Jefferson in Fort Worth, Texas. Former Fort Worth Police officer Aaron Dean shot Jefferson through…

DALLAS - The funeral has been rescheduled for a woman shot and killed in her home by a Fort Worth police officer.

The service for Atatiana Jefferson is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday at Concord Church in Dallas. That's after a settlement was reached Monday between members of Jefferson's family.

Related Content

Jefferson's father had obtained a restraining order Friday to prevent a funeral scheduled for Saturday afternoon, forcing its postponement. But at a hearing Monday in Dallas, Jefferson's mother and three siblings intervened, asking Probate Court Judge Brenda Hull Thompson to dismiss the father's complaint.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that after Thompson issued a gag order, all sides negotiated for seven hours before reaching an agreement.

The officer who shot Jefferson through a back window has resigned and been charged with murder.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.