Funeral to take place Tuesday for slain Dallas police officer

DALLAS - A Tuesday funeral has been set for a Dallas police officer killed in a shooting during a confrontation with a suspected shoplifter.

The public funeral for Officer Rogelio (roh-HEE'-lee-yoh) Santander (san-TAN'-dur) is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Lake Pointe Church in nearby Rockwall followed by a burial at Restland Cemetery on the northern outskirts of Dallas.

A private Mass is set for Monday at the Cathedral-Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in downtown Dallas, with public visitation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the cathedral.

Another police officer and a store employee were injured in the April 27 shooting at a Home Depot store in northern Dallas. Police Chief U. Renee Hall says both are recovering.

Armando Luis Juarez has been charged with capital murder in the shootings.

