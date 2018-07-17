Gas plant explosion forces evacuations in Austin County

BELLVILLE, Texas - Evacuations were ordered Tuesday in Austin County after explosions and a fire were reported at a gas plant northeast of Bellville, officials said.

The incident was reported about 6 a.m. at the Western International Gas Plant on West State Highway 159.

Austin County Sheriff Jack Brandes said mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents who live within a 1-mile radius of the plant. Voluntary evacuations were issued for people who live within 2 miles of the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

To read the full-story, go to KSAT 12's sister station KPRC by clicking here.

