Houston-area deputy killed in vehicle crash during heavy rain

WALLER COUNTY, Texas - The Waller County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own after a deputy was killed in the line of duty, KPRC in Houston reports.

According to the sheriff's office, the female deputy was responding to a call when she was involved in a crash during heavy rain. The sheriff's office said say she veered off the road and into flood waters.

The Waller County Sheriff R. Glenn Smith shared a tribute post on social media that read “words will never express what our office is going thru (sic), and we can only ask for your prayers … know that the blue line has heartfelt tears on it for our office.”

The sheriff said in the post they would not be releasing information until her family members, who are out of town, are contacted.

