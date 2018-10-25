Julian Castro makes his 3rd visit to New Hampshire

NASHUA, New Hampshire - Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro returned to New Hampshire on Wednesday to campaign for several Democratic candidates but said he's in no rush to announce a run for the party's presidential nomination.

Castro, who has suggested recently that he's likely to make a bid for president, said he would "announce after the first of the year if I decide to run. I don't feel rushed to actually announce."

The visit to New Hampshire is the third this year for Castro, a former San Antonio mayor who headed HUD under President Barack Obama.

New Hampshire traditionally holds the first primary in the race for the White House.

Castro explained that November's midterm elections may factor into his final decision on a White House run.

He says he wants "to see what message the American people are sending."

